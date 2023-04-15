Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

VIDEO: Escaped emu leads police on 20-mile chase after getting ‘spooked’

An emu reportedly got spooked and took police on a 20-mile chase. (Source: WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - An escaped emu in Tennessee led police on a 20-mile chase Wednesday after its owner says it got “spooked” and jumped its 7-foot fence.

Harry McKinney, the emu’s owner, said that nearby logging caused the bird to get frightened.

The animal reportedly ended up running away at speeds of up to 35 mph.

McKinney said he followed police on the chase and used a dog leash as a lasso to capture his bird.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albemarle County Police Department
Update: Crozet Shelter in Place order lifted
Shooting on Grounds leaves one severely injured, March 18. The shelter in place order is lifted.
Suspect sought in deadly UVA Corner shooting
(FILE)
Developer offers up plans for former Kmart site
Albemarle County Police
WAHS assistant principal charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor
Namine's puppies
Great Dane gives birth to 21 puppies in 27 hours

Latest News

This undated photo provided by SpaceX shows the company's Starship rocket at the launch site in...
FAA gives OK for SpaceX’s Starship test flight from Texas
Members of the Hokie community say they will continue to stand strong, never forgetting those...
Thousands gather for 3.2 mile Run in Remembrance at Virginia Tech
A 17-year-old died after falling while hiking in the Acadia National Park on Friday.
High school student dies after falling 25 feet at national park, officials say
Police say a man dog sitting four pit bull terriers was mauled to death in his backyard. (WCCO,...
Man mauled to death while dog sitting, police say