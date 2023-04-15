Tracking isolated severe storm risk

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More humid this weekend and remaining warm. A few April showers and evening a thunderstorm around the region.

Many dry hours today and Sunday for your outdoor plans.

A cold front arrives by Sunday evening with a higher chance for a shower, downpour and a thunderstorm. Any storm may produce an isolated damaging wind gust. There’s also a small risk of hail. The tornado threat is near zero.

If there’s going to be a severe thunderstorm Sunday, it would occur mainly between 4 to 8 pm.

Turning briefly cooler Monday into Tuesday.

Dry and warm mid and late next week.

The next rain chance may hold off until next Saturday.

Saturday: Partly sunny, mild and more humid than recent days. Spotty shower and thunder developing. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light south breeze.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, patchy fog overnight, mild with lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Sunday: Warm and breezy. Partly sunny with mainly evening showers and thunderstorms. Isolated severe storm possible. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Lows lower 50s.

Monday and Tuesday: Cooler, closer to April averages with high in the mid 60s to 70 degrees. Lows in the 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warming to the lower 80s. Lows mid 50s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs in the 80s. Lows near 60 degrees.

Friday: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

