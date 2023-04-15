Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Tracking isolated severe storm risk

Few April showers, not a total wash-out
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 5:09 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More humid this weekend and remaining warm. A few April showers and evening a thunderstorm around the region.

Many dry hours today and Sunday for your outdoor plans.

A cold front arrives by Sunday evening with a higher chance for a shower, downpour and a thunderstorm. Any storm may produce an isolated damaging wind gust. There’s also a small risk of hail. The tornado threat is near zero.

If there’s going to be a severe thunderstorm Sunday, it would occur mainly between 4 to 8 pm.

Turning briefly cooler Monday into Tuesday.

Dry and warm mid and late next week.

The next rain chance may hold off until next Saturday.

Saturday: Partly sunny, mild and more humid than recent days. Spotty shower and thunder developing. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light south breeze.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, patchy fog overnight, mild with lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Sunday: Warm and breezy. Partly sunny with mainly evening showers and thunderstorms. Isolated severe storm possible. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Lows lower 50s.

Monday and Tuesday: Cooler, closer to April averages with high in the mid 60s to 70 degrees. Lows in the 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warming to the lower 80s. Lows mid 50s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs in the 80s. Lows near 60 degrees.

Friday: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Keep checking back for updates.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albemarle County Police Department
Update: Crozet Shelter in Place order lifted
Shooting on Grounds leaves one severely injured, March 18. The shelter in place order is lifted.
Suspect sought in deadly UVA Corner shooting
(FILE)
Developer offers up plans for former Kmart site
Albemarle County Police
WAHS assistant principal charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor
Namine's puppies
Great Dane gives birth to 21 puppies in 27 hours

Latest News

App graphic generic
Scattered Showers This Weekend - Not A Washout
Keep the Umbrella Nearby This Weekend
Showery Weekend
April Showers
Tracking next shower and thunderstorm chances
April Showers
Tracking April Showers and Thunder