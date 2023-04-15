Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

RSWA holds annual Electronic Waste Collection Day

(FILE)
(FILE)(WVIR)
By Jacob Phillips
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - If you’re holding onto any old electronics, Saturday, April 15, was the day to get rid of them.

The Rivanna Solid Waste Authority held its annual Electronic Waste Collection Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ivy MUC. People living in Charlottesville or Albemarle County were able to bring up to 10 pieces of e-waste to be disposed in an effort to reduce electronic litter.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albemarle County Police Department
Update: Crozet Shelter in Place order lifted
Shooting on Grounds leaves one severely injured, March 18. The shelter in place order is lifted.
Suspect sought in deadly UVA Corner shooting
(FILE)
Developer offers up plans for former Kmart site
Albemarle County Police
WAHS assistant principal charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor
Namine's puppies
Great Dane gives birth to 21 puppies in 27 hours

Latest News

Cleaning up around Beta Bridge
Group cleans up Beta Bridge area
Cleaning up around Beta Bridge
Group cleans up Beta Bridge area
Statue of Thomas Jefferson at UVA (FILE)
UVA Dine makes adjustments to better accommodate students observing Ramadan
Students (FILE)
Organization reviewing study to help students’ behavioral health