Pittsburgh snaps UVA’s winning streak

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a couple of mid-week games filled with fireworks and history, the 7th-ranked UVA Baseball team got back to ACC play with the opener of a three-game series with Pittsburgh Friday, April 14.

The University of Virginia has the nation’s longest home win streak. The Cavaliers start the series ranked #1 in the country in batting average, hits, and total wins.

When it comes to hitting home runs, no one is better than UVA’s Jake Gelof. He’s had sic home runs in the last six games.

Unfortunately, the winning streak was snapped last night: Pittsburgh won 7-5.

