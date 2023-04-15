Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Pittsburgh snaps UVA’s winning streak

UVA's Davenport Field in Charlottesville
UVA's Davenport Field in Charlottesville(WVIR)
By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a couple of mid-week games filled with fireworks and history, the 7th-ranked UVA Baseball team got back to ACC play with the opener of a three-game series with Pittsburgh Friday, April 14.

The University of Virginia has the nation’s longest home win streak. The Cavaliers start the series ranked #1 in the country in batting average, hits, and total wins.

When it comes to hitting home runs, no one is better than UVA’s Jake Gelof. He’s had sic home runs in the last six games.

Unfortunately, the winning streak was snapped last night: Pittsburgh won 7-5.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albemarle County Police Department
Update: Crozet Shelter in Place order lifted
Shooting on Grounds leaves one severely injured, March 18. The shelter in place order is lifted.
Suspect sought in deadly UVA Corner shooting
(FILE)
Developer offers up plans for former Kmart site
Albemarle County Police
WAHS assistant principal charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor
Namine's puppies
Great Dane gives birth to 21 puppies in 27 hours

Latest News

UVa’s Jay Woolfolk balancing football and baseball this spring.
UVa’s Jay Woolfolk balancing football and baseball this spring
Western Albemarle High School introduces Seth Wilson as new head football coach
Western Albemarle High School introduces Seth Wilson as new head football coach
UVa’s Jay Woolfolk balancing football and baseball this spring
UVa’s Jay Woolfolk balancing football and baseball this spring
Western Albemarle High School introduces Seth Wilson as new head football coach
Western Albemarle High School introduces Seth Wilson as new head football coach