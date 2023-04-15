Advertise With Us
Organization reviewing study to help students’ behavioral health

By Anahita Jafary
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The League of Women Voters of the Charlottesville Area conducted a study on health and family life, education, and health services.

Concerned members want to help students with behavioral health, and learn what has been going on inside and outside of schools.

The two-year restudy recently came to an end.

“The data shows that the incidence of depression, anxiety, and suicidal ideation in terms of suicide has been increasing significantly over the last 10 years,” Vice President Carol Cutler said.

League members wanted to study why this was happening, and what was available to help reverse these trends.

“We were interested in just going to the schools and interviewing some of the administrators and teachers in terms of what is available, and we were real pleased to find that there is a lot available now,” Mimi Bender said.

Bender works for the League. She says the team has been looking at family life education in the schools.

“Because that is one way in which kids can develop skills to cope, skills to deal with stresses, and to become a little more active, functional people,” she said. “Just being a kid today is tough, and transitioning to adulthood is tough.”

The League says while schools are tying hard to help, more still needs to be done.

Members say additional funding and staff from the state and national level could help.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

