Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Isolated Severe Weather Risk Continues Through Sunday Before a Brief Cool Down

By Dominique Smith
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Partly cloudy with some fog overnight. Sunday morning will be pleasant and warm, but a cold front will bring showers and a slight risk for severe thunderstorms. That could include strong damaging wind gusts as well as a chance of hail. Monday will see a brief cool down before a week of dry and warming weather very much like this previous week. Check back for updates.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50′s.

Sunday: Partly sunny and warm with afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80′s. Lows around 50.

Monday: Cooler and dry. Highs in the upper 60′s. Lows around 50.

Tuesday: Sunny and mild. Highs in the mid 70′s. Lows in the upper 40′s.

Wednesday: Sunny and nice. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 50′s.

Thursday & Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80′s.

Saturday: Cooler with showers. Highs in the mid 70′s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albemarle County Police Department
Update: Crozet Shelter in Place order lifted
Shooting on Grounds leaves one severely injured, March 18. The shelter in place order is lifted.
Suspect sought in deadly UVA Corner shooting
(FILE)
Developer offers up plans for former Kmart site
Albemarle County Police
WAHS assistant principal charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor
Namine's puppies
Great Dane gives birth to 21 puppies in 27 hours

Latest News

NBC29 Weather
Late Sunday Storms
Tracking Strong Cold Front
Tracking isolated severe storm risk
Tracking Strong Cold Front
Few April Showers
App graphic generic
Scattered Showers This Weekend - Not A Washout