Isolated Severe Weather Risk Continues Through Sunday Before a Brief Cool Down

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Partly cloudy with some fog overnight. Sunday morning will be pleasant and warm, but a cold front will bring showers and a slight risk for severe thunderstorms. That could include strong damaging wind gusts as well as a chance of hail. Monday will see a brief cool down before a week of dry and warming weather very much like this previous week. Check back for updates.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50′s.

Sunday: Partly sunny and warm with afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80′s. Lows around 50.

Monday: Cooler and dry. Highs in the upper 60′s. Lows around 50.

Tuesday: Sunny and mild. Highs in the mid 70′s. Lows in the upper 40′s.

Wednesday: Sunny and nice. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 50′s.

Thursday & Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80′s.

Saturday: Cooler with showers. Highs in the mid 70′s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.