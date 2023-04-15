Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Hollymead Community Association holds Sustainability Fair

The Hollymead Community Association held its second annual Sustainability Fair Saturday, April 15.
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Hollymead Community Association held its second annual Sustainability Fair Saturday, April 15.

The fair gave away herbs and had information about Botanical Garden of the Piedmont and Black Bear Composting.

The Green Grannies came to perform songs about sustainability.

There was also environmentally-themed face paintings.

“It’s getting the neighbors out meeting one another, giving ideas to each other, getting acquainted,” Reba Camp said.

“It’s making it a family event so that children, who are much more knowledgeable about sustainability sometimes than adults, can share with their parents and they can talk about it at home,” Joy Mclaughlin said.

UVA Sustainability was also a partner for the Earth Day Every Day event.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albemarle County Police Department
Update: Crozet Shelter in Place order lifted
Shooting on Grounds leaves one severely injured, March 18. The shelter in place order is lifted.
Suspect sought in deadly UVA Corner shooting
(FILE)
Developer offers up plans for former Kmart site
Albemarle County Police
WAHS assistant principal charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor
Namine's puppies
Great Dane gives birth to 21 puppies in 27 hours

Latest News

Dogwood Parade
Dogwood Parade makes its way through downtown Charlottesville
Cleaning up around Beta Bridge
Group cleans up Beta Bridge area
Sustainability Fair
Hollymead Community Association holds Sustainability Fair
Cleaning up around Beta Bridge
Group cleans up Beta Bridge area