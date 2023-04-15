Hollymead Community Association holds Sustainability Fair

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Hollymead Community Association held its second annual Sustainability Fair Saturday, April 15.

The fair gave away herbs and had information about Botanical Garden of the Piedmont and Black Bear Composting.

The Green Grannies came to perform songs about sustainability.

There was also environmentally-themed face paintings.

“It’s getting the neighbors out meeting one another, giving ideas to each other, getting acquainted,” Reba Camp said.

“It’s making it a family event so that children, who are much more knowledgeable about sustainability sometimes than adults, can share with their parents and they can talk about it at home,” Joy Mclaughlin said.

UVA Sustainability was also a partner for the Earth Day Every Day event.

