Group cleans up Beta Bridge area

The Clean Water Working Group at UVA held its annual Beta Bridge Cleanup early Saturday, April 15.
By Jacob Phillips
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Clean Water Working Group at UVA held its annual Beta Bridge Cleanup early Saturday, April 15.

The group met at Westminster Presbyterian Church, and collected trash along the railroad track running under the bridge.

Members hold events like these a few times a year to show that taking care of the Earth can be fun.

“You don’t realize you’re working when you’re out here with your friends and family picking up trash. It’s one small action, but it motivates you,” Alex Thorpe said.

The group plans to host more events like these in the future.

