Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Dogwood Parade makes its way through downtown Charlottesville

The Dogwood Parade made its way through downtown Charlottesville Saturday, April 15.
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Dogwood Parade made its way through downtown Charlottesville Saturday, April 15.

This year’s theme was Preserve, Volunteer, Inspire, and Educate.

Hundreds lined the streets to watch the event. Families and children cheered as people drove by, throwing candy and playing music.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albemarle County Police Department
Update: Crozet Shelter in Place order lifted
Shooting on Grounds leaves one severely injured, March 18. The shelter in place order is lifted.
Suspect sought in deadly UVA Corner shooting
(FILE)
Developer offers up plans for former Kmart site
Albemarle County Police
WAHS assistant principal charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor
Namine's puppies
Great Dane gives birth to 21 puppies in 27 hours

Latest News

Sustainability Fair
Hollymead Community Association holds Sustainability Fair
Cleaning up around Beta Bridge
Group cleans up Beta Bridge area
Sustainability Fair
Hollymead Community Association holds Sustainability Fair
Cleaning up around Beta Bridge
Group cleans up Beta Bridge area