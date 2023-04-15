Dogwood Parade makes its way through downtown Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Dogwood Parade made its way through downtown Charlottesville Saturday, April 15.

This year’s theme was Preserve, Volunteer, Inspire, and Educate.

Hundreds lined the streets to watch the event. Families and children cheered as people drove by, throwing candy and playing music.

