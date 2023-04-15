Cavaliers fall again to the Blue Devils

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The #3-ranked UVA Men’s Lacrosse team played Duke Saturday, April 15. Virginia was looking for some payback back a 16-14 loss to Duke at home a couple weeks ago.

The Cavaliers have lost 17 straight games to the Blue Devils in the regular season.

Duke notched another win, scoring 15-14.

