Cavaliers fall again to the Blue Devils

By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The #3-ranked UVA Men’s Lacrosse team played Duke Saturday, April 15. Virginia was looking for some payback back a 16-14 loss to Duke at home a couple weeks ago.

The Cavaliers have lost 17 straight games to the Blue Devils in the regular season.

Duke notched another win, scoring 15-14.

