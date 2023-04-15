Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Amber Alert: 9-year-old abducted in Va. believed to be in ‘extreme danger’

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 9-year-old girl in Newport News who police say was...
An Amber Alert has been issued for a 9-year-old girl in Newport News who police say was abducted Saturday morning.(Photo: Virginia State Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WWBT) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 9-year-old girl who police say was abducted Saturday morning.

Brielle Alexis Maree Silver “is believed to be in extreme danger and was last seen on Jefferson Avenue in Newport News,” Virginia State Police said.

She was last seen wearing a black tank top, white shorts, and no shoes. She may be wearing silver dolphin earrings.

“The child is believed to have been abducted by Bethany Renae Dawn Gould,” police said.

There is no clothing description at this time.

They may be traveling in a gray 2005 Mercury Mariner with Alabama tag 32BM568.

If you have any information about this case, call 911 or the Newport News Police Department at 757-727-2500.

Police say this is a photo of the the vehicle they may be traveling in.
Police say this is a photo of the the vehicle they may be traveling in.(Photo: Virginia State Police)

Copyright 2023 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albemarle County Police Department
Update: Crozet Shelter in Place order lifted
Shooting on Grounds leaves one severely injured, March 18. The shelter in place order is lifted.
Suspect sought in deadly UVA Corner shooting
(FILE)
Developer offers up plans for former Kmart site
Albemarle County Police
WAHS assistant principal charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor
Namine's puppies
Great Dane gives birth to 21 puppies in 27 hours

Latest News

A train carrying hazardous materials has derailed and caught fire in Rockwood, Maine, fire...
Freight train engines, cars derail and catch fire in Maine
Dogwood Parade
Dogwood Parade makes its way through downtown Charlottesville
Sustainability Fair
Hollymead Community Association holds Sustainability Fair
Cleaning up around Beta Bridge
Group cleans up Beta Bridge area