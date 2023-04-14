WAHS With a Cause returns, students to spend the day helping the community

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - “WAHS with a Cause” is a Western Albemarle tradition, but students haven’t been able to participate since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the school is getting ready for its return.

About 1,000 students at Western Albemarle will be out and about on Monday, April 17 doing community service projects.

“We have numerous different opportunities, and it’s kind of showing that giving back is not one set definition,” WAHS senior Lauren Broussard said.

Students in Western’s leadership program organize the entire day. It’s a course in which sophomores, juniors and seniors can enroll. Collectively, they help decide the organizations where students will be volunteering on the big day. Some have the option to do service work inside Western Albemarle, too.

“I think we have 500 students going off campus, and might be a little bit of an overestimation, but just making sure that all of that is organized, there’s permission slips that need to be done. There’s lots and lots of things,” said Evalina Caruccio, a “WAHS with a Cause” organizer.

Around 20-30 students will head to each project, spreading them out all across the community. Students get a say in where they will be for the day of service, to ensure everyone can find something they are passionate about.

““it’s one of the only times where you see a school initiative, getting really getting everybody involved,” WAHS junior Jack Steenburgh said. “There’s something that will interest anybody, in a lot of these projects. And doing school beautification is very different than doing trail clearing.”

The goal is to get as many students signed up as possible before heading into the event on Monday. The event makes community service accessible and achievable for all students.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.