Tracking next shower and thunderstorm chances

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Remaining warm today and through the weekend. Becoming more humid with a southerly wind.

No day will be a complete wash-out. However, there will be a few scattered showers, downpours and even a thunderstorm around.

The region needs rainfall as much of central Virginia is now in moderate drought conditions.

Tree pollen levels will stay high the next few days.

Briefly cooler, more seasonable conditions to start next week.

Warming and dry mid to late next week.

Friday: Increasing clouds. Becoming more humid. Stray shower chance this afternoon. Highs 75 to 80 degrees.

Friday night: Mainly dry and warm for Fridays After Five in Charlottesville. Only an isolated shower/thunder risk. Temperatures in the 70s. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Saturday: Sun and clouds, warm and humid. Isolated shower chance. Highs 75 to 80 degrees. Lows upper 50s.

Sunday: Warm and humid. The best chance for a shower and thunderstorm will be during the evening. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Lows near 60 degrees.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the 40s.

Tuesday: Cooler and partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Lows upper 30s to lower 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid 70s. Lows upper 40s.

Thursday: Warm and partly sunny. Highs mid 80s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.