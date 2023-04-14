Scattered Showers This Weekend - Not A Washout

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A warm mostly dry evening. Could see a few showers and thunderstorms late tonight and pre-dawn. Scattered showers continue through Saturday and Sunday with a chance for thunderstorms. Currently central Virginia is under a slight risk for severe weather that could include strong damaging winds and hail. Follow a cold front, temperatures will cool a bit on Monday, with pleasant and dry conditions into the week.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Lows upper 50′s.

Saturday: Starting partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 50′s.’

Sunday: Mostly sunny day. Evening showers and thunderstorms with a marginal risk for severe weather. Highs in the mid 80′s. Lows in the mid 50′s.

Monday: Cooler and dry. Highs around 70. Highs in the upper 40′s.

Tuesday: Sunny and mild. Highs around 70. Lows in the upper 70′s.

Wednesday: Sunny and nice. Highs around 80.

Thursday & Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80′s.

