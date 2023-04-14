Local allergist explains how to deal with your spring allergies

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With the warming temperatures in spring, come allergies. Dr. Steven Pence of Allergy and Associates of Virginia said despite the warm spring so far, the pollen season has gone as usual even if it doesn’t seem like it.

“Nothing atypical. Haven’t had any unusual high counts. I think the people complaining most, they’ve been doing more activities outside. So it’s been really nice, they’re spending more time outside and some of them may not be on their medicines,” said Pence.

Pence said spring allergies will continue to get worse over the next month as grass pollen starts to come out. Right now, tree pollen is the main culprit of allergies so far this season as it came out in mid-February.

Pence said the best way to limit problems from allergies is to wear sunglasses during the daytime to avoid getting pollen in your eyes. Another suggestion is to rinse off and change clothes after being outside for a long time.

Pence also said grass pollen will stick around until the end of June. Then, ragweed comes out in August.

