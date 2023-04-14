Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Local allergist explains how to deal with your spring allergies

Temperatures have warmed up so here comes the spring allergies!
Temperatures have warmed up so here comes the spring allergies!(WHSV)
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With the warming temperatures in spring, come allergies. Dr. Steven Pence of Allergy and Associates of Virginia said despite the warm spring so far, the pollen season has gone as usual even if it doesn’t seem like it.

“Nothing atypical. Haven’t had any unusual high counts. I think the people complaining most, they’ve been doing more activities outside. So it’s been really nice, they’re spending more time outside and some of them may not be on their medicines,” said Pence.

Pence said spring allergies will continue to get worse over the next month as grass pollen starts to come out. Right now, tree pollen is the main culprit of allergies so far this season as it came out in mid-February.

Pence said the best way to limit problems from allergies is to wear sunglasses during the daytime to avoid getting pollen in your eyes. Another suggestion is to rinse off and change clothes after being outside for a long time.

Pence also said grass pollen will stick around until the end of June. Then, ragweed comes out in August.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albemarle County Police Department
Update: Crozet Shelter in Place order lifted
Shooting on Grounds leaves one severely injured, March 18. The shelter in place order is lifted.
Suspect sought in deadly UVA Corner shooting
(FILE)
Developer offers up plans for former Kmart site
Albemarle County Police
WAHS assistant principal charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor
Namine's puppies
Great Dane gives birth to 21 puppies in 27 hours

Latest News

Showalter's Orchard is already in the thick of their apple and peach trees blooming.
Showalter’s Orchard seeing early start to growing season
Charlottesville woman using art to heal from traumatic brain injury
Charlottesville woman using art to heal from traumatic brain injury
Brooks YMCA offering teenagers free memberships for the summer
Brooks YMCA offering teenagers free memberships for the summer
Greenbrier fourth graders learn about nutrition with CATEC culinary students
Greenbrier fourth graders learn about nutrition with CATEC culinary students