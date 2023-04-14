Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Jessica Eisenhauer is Albemarle County’s teacher of the year

Eisenhauer teaches algebra, functions, data analysis, and trigonometry at Monticello High School.
By Dominga Murray
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Jessica Eisenhauer is Albemarle County’s teacher of the year for the 2022-2023 school year.

Eisenhauer teaches algebra, functions, data analysis, and trigonometry at Monticello High School.

“In 10th grade, we were still virtual and I passed one class that whole year. I had her as a credit recovery teacher for math and she helped me get my credit done in just two months,” Monticello student Patricia Lamm said.

Students say she is an excellent choice for the award and well deserving of the honor.

“The student that I am thinking of was a student who I think couldn’t find a place in this building when he first joined us and had a lot of time in the hallway. When i was able to partner with him and co-create a space for him to land, he did amazing,” Eisenhauer said.

Eisenhauer was chosen out of more than 1,000 teachers. Now, she’s moving on to the regional process.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albemarle County Police Department
Update: Crozet Shelter in Place order lifted
Shooting on Grounds leaves one severely injured, March 18. The shelter in place order is lifted.
Suspect sought in deadly UVA Corner shooting
(FILE)
Developer offers up plans for former Kmart site
Albemarle County Police
WAHS assistant principal charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor
Namine's puppies
Great Dane gives birth to 21 puppies in 27 hours

Latest News

Charlottesville Boy Scouts competing in the NASA Student Launch Rocketry finals
Charlottesville Boy Scouts competing in the NASA Student Launch Rocketry finals
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA CEO placed on administrative leave
Charlottesville Boy Scouts competing in the NASA Student Launch Rocketry finals
Charlottesville Boy Scouts competing in the NASA Student Launch Rocketry finals
Jessica Eisenhauer is Albemarle County’s teacher of the year
Jessica Eisenhauer is Albemarle County’s teacher of the year