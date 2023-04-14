ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Jessica Eisenhauer is Albemarle County’s teacher of the year for the 2022-2023 school year.

Eisenhauer teaches algebra, functions, data analysis, and trigonometry at Monticello High School.

“In 10th grade, we were still virtual and I passed one class that whole year. I had her as a credit recovery teacher for math and she helped me get my credit done in just two months,” Monticello student Patricia Lamm said.

Students say she is an excellent choice for the award and well deserving of the honor.

“The student that I am thinking of was a student who I think couldn’t find a place in this building when he first joined us and had a lot of time in the hallway. When i was able to partner with him and co-create a space for him to land, he did amazing,” Eisenhauer said.

Eisenhauer was chosen out of more than 1,000 teachers. Now, she’s moving on to the regional process.

