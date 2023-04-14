Charlottesville Boy Scouts competing in the NASA Student Launch Rocketry finals

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Boy Scouts are letting rockets fly in Huntsville, Alabama this weekend.

Troop 17 earned a spot in the NASA Student Launch Rocketry finals, making them one of 18 teams from around the nation competing in the event.

To win, the scouts will have to get their rocket more than 15 football fields in the air.

“We’re hoping to go as close to that as we can,” Troop 17 team leader Alex Brown said. “We had to write several papers beginning with a proposal to detail our payload, how we’re going to launch the rocket and then another formal acceptance.

Brown says the troop has worked every week for 8 months to prepare for the event.

“It only takes one launch for any person who’s 11 years old and new to scouting to be completely hooked on rocketry,” Brown said. “We’ve had to build two different rockets, one about 10 feet tall, one about six feet tall. We’ve built payloads, custom circuit boards, programmed 100 lines of codes, all of us and you know, we’re a team ranging from ages 12 to 18.

The 10-member team includes high school and middle school students from the Charlottesville area. They’re broken up into three group: the PR team, the rocket team, and the payload team.

