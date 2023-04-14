Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Charlottesville Boy Scouts competing in the NASA Student Launch Rocketry finals

Troop 17 earned a spot in the NASA Student Launch Rocketry finals, making them one of 18 teams from around the nation competing in the event.
By Bria Stith
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Boy Scouts are letting rockets fly in Huntsville, Alabama this weekend.

Troop 17 earned a spot in the NASA Student Launch Rocketry finals, making them one of 18 teams from around the nation competing in the event.

To win, the scouts will have to get their rocket more than 15 football fields in the air.

“We’re hoping to go as close to that as we can,” Troop 17 team leader Alex Brown said. “We had to write several papers beginning with a proposal to detail our payload, how we’re going to launch the rocket and then another formal acceptance.

Brown says the troop has worked every week for 8 months to prepare for the event.

“It only takes one launch for any person who’s 11 years old and new to scouting to be completely hooked on rocketry,” Brown said. “We’ve had to build two different rockets, one about 10 feet tall, one about six feet tall. We’ve built payloads, custom circuit boards, programmed 100 lines of codes, all of us and you know, we’re a team ranging from ages 12 to 18.

The 10-member team includes high school and middle school students from the Charlottesville area. They’re broken up into three group: the PR team, the rocket team, and the payload team.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albemarle County Police Department
Update: Crozet Shelter in Place order lifted
Shooting on Grounds leaves one severely injured, March 18. The shelter in place order is lifted.
Suspect sought in deadly UVA Corner shooting
(FILE)
Developer offers up plans for former Kmart site
Albemarle County Police
WAHS assistant principal charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor
Namine's puppies
Great Dane gives birth to 21 puppies in 27 hours

Latest News

Jessica Eisenhauer
Jessica Eisenhauer is Albemarle County’s teacher of the year
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA CEO placed on administrative leave
Charlottesville Boy Scouts competing in the NASA Student Launch Rocketry finals
Charlottesville Boy Scouts competing in the NASA Student Launch Rocketry finals
Jessica Eisenhauer is Albemarle County’s teacher of the year
Jessica Eisenhauer is Albemarle County’s teacher of the year