Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA CEO placed on administrative leave

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Board of Directors for the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA has completed its independent review by McGuireWoods law firm.

The firm was hired to investigate allegations of animal and employee mistreatment at the CASPCA.

Based on the results of the review, the CASPCA says it is developing a specific plan with concrete steps to effect operational changes across several departments.

Effective today, Chief Executive Officer Angie Gunter has been placed on administrative leave.

The CASPCA says it has hired a human resources consultant to serve as Interim HR Director.

