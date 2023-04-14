Advertise With Us
Albemarle County kindergarten registration opens April 19

Albemarle County Public Schools sign
Albemarle County Public Schools sign(wvir)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - It’s almost time to register your kids for kindergarten.

Albemarle County Public Schools says it’s best for parents to complete registration before summer so that it can best plan staffing for the number of incoming students.

If you want to speak with a kindergarten teacher before enrolling your child at an Albemarle public school, the district accommodates that.

Applications are open from April 19 to May 31. More information on how to register is available here.

