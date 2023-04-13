Advertise With Us
Western Albemarle High School introduces Seth Wilson as new head football coach

By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Western Albemarle High School introduced its new head football coach, and it’s a familiar face to high school football fans in central Virginia. Seth Wilson is the new man in charge.

Wilson spent three successful seasons as the head football coach at Covenant from 2017 to 2019, leading the Eagles to a 27-2 record, including two state titles in 8-man football.

“Let’s be fun out there, let’s be creative out there, let’s be innovative and cutting edge out there. Let’s find a way to teach those systems to our kids that it’s easy to understand, helping them have the most memorable football experience that they can possibly have,” Wilson said.

Wilson replaces Ed Redmond as head coach.

