UVa’s Jay Woolfolk balancing football and baseball this spring

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Jay Woolfolk is in the mix to Virginia’s starting quarterback this season. He is also Virginia’s best relief pitcher on the baseball team.

He’s been splitting time between the two sports this spring in a delicate balancing act.

Woolfolk us currently on pitch count, not for baseball, but for football. The coaches are limiting him to just 40 throws in each football practice this spring.

“Coach Elliott always says don’t waste a rep. When you only have 40 throws, you have to make the most of it,” Woolfolk said.

Woolfolk’s top priority this spring is with the 7th ranked UVA baseball team. He’s currently Virginia’s most used relief pitcher with 16 appearances, a 1.89 ERA, and four saves.

“He’s gotten better and better this spring. He’s pitching his best baseball right now. He’s a competitor, he wants the ball at the end of the game. He’s got great stuff,” UVA baseball head coach Brian O’Connor said.

Woolfolk says that so far, the spring season has gone really well, building chemistry and getting in mental reps with the football team.

“I’m a lot more comfortable with the system now and I feel like you can see it with a lot of other guys now too,” Woolfolk said.

Woolfolk is currently in a battle for Virginia’s starting quarterback position with transfer Tony Muskett.

“Even though we are completing on the field it’s not like we hate each other off the field. I feel like we’re going to become brothers,” Woolfolk said. “Last year you could say we all weren’t on the same page, but now we’re one more year into the system and we’re all comfortable with the system. Everyone looks like their buying in a lot more. Everyone’s confidence is up.”

Woolfolk will not play in Virginia’s spring football game on Saturday. Virginia has scheduled a home baseball game on that same day against Pittsburgh.

