Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

UVA Health working to minimize patient impact from cancer-treating drug shortage

Pills (FILE)
Pills (FILE)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health is tracking 300 national drug shortages. Right now, it’s cancer-treating chemotherapy drugs that to proving difficult to find.

“There’s only a couple that are very short where we can’t get anything, and that’s where we’re doing those most extreme conservative measures to save medication and prevent patient impact,” Brian Spoelhof said.

Spoelhof and his team focus on how best to to utilize and conserve medication while treating as many people as possible.

“When patients have a partial vial, we make sure to pair them up with another patient that can use the rest of that medication. We have our pharmacists looking really closely at the dosing and seeing if there’s any little tweaks we can do that won’t have a direct impact on the end care,” Spoelhof said.

Supply chain impacts are leading to some of these shortages.

“Our goal always is to make sure that the patients are getting the best care that they need and that they’re minimally impacted, and thankfully right now, we are able to maintain that,” Spoelhof said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albemarle County Police Department
Update: Crozet Shelter in Place order lifted
Shooting on Grounds leaves one severely injured, March 18. The shelter in place order is lifted.
Suspect sought in deadly UVA Corner shooting
(FILE)
Developer offers up plans for former Kmart site
Albemarle County Police
WAHS assistant principal charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor
Namine's puppies
Great Dane gives birth to 21 puppies in 27 hours

Latest News

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin
Youngkin modifies process for people convicted of felonies to regain voting rights
Old lumber site in Albemarle Co. to be used for solar panel project
Old lumber site in Albemarle Co. to be used for solar panel project
morning rush 041323
Morning Rush: Apartment Woes, Solar Panels, Louisa Rebate
Augusta County residents speak on tax rate increase for police body and dash cameras