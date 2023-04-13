Advertise With Us
Summer Heat This Thursday Afternoon

Partly Cloudy and Mild Evening Before Friday and Weekend Showers
By Dominique Smith
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s going to feel a lot like summer with sunny skies and highs near 90 for the day. An area of low pressure along the Gulf of Mexico will bring an increase in clouds overnight into Friday with a chance for showers. Showers expected on Saturday and a cold front moving through on Sunday will bring an increase in showers and thunderstorms. Cooler and more seasonable weather expected into Monday. Check back for updates.

Today: Sunny and hot. Highs near 90.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild. Lows in the mid 50′s.

Friday: Partly cloudy with late day showers. Highs in the upper 70′s. Lows around 60.

Saturday: Showers and chance for a thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70′s. Lows in the upper 50′s.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80′s. Lows in the mid 50′s.

Monday: Sunny and cooler. Highs in the upper 60′s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs around 70.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

More Sun and Very Warm Thursday. More Clouds Arrive Friday and Showers Late