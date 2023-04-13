Advertise With Us
Second family comes forward about conditions at Barracks West apartment complex

By Dominga Murray
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More complaints of mold and other issues are coming to light from tenants at the Barracks West Apartment Complex.

Another family has come forward, complaining of mold, a foul odor, and a roach problem.

Ashley Bageant and Johanna Woodson say they wish they could do more for their three children.

“The roaches have been here since we moved in,” Bageant said.

The family lives in a Barracks West apartment that failed an inspection by the Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority in late March.

“We can’t even shower because the middle knob that you turn... we have to use pliers,” Bageant said.

One of their biggest concerns is a leak in the apartment’s hot water tank supply lines. The problem is detailed in that same housing authority inspection report.

On March 23, the housing authority told the complex it had 24 hours to fix the problem. The housing authority says it shares two copies of its reports. One with the family, and another with the apartment complex.

Bageant and Woodson say that the leak has not been repaired.

“I’m pretty sure there’s black mold behind it. I can tell because I’m allergic to mold,” Woodson said.

NBC29 reached out to Barrack West about the concerns this family has raised about the complex, as it did with the concerns of the previous tenant interviewed.

NBC29 called Barracks West twice today and has yet to hear back.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

