CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Scattered showers and storms to make a return later Friday and at times, this weekend. Skies turning cloudy Friday, while not as warm, still above average for April with highs in the 70s. While a few stray showers could arrive during the day, most will remain dry. Friday evening and night, some scattered showers or a storm. Some scattered showers early Saturday, then sun and clouds, with a few PM showers or storms. Sunday turns warmer, and while much of the day is dry, a cold front approaches by Sunday evening to trigger scattered showers and storms into Sunday night. The weekend is not a washout, there will be dry times. Temperatures will turn cooler, but more seasonable for mid April by Monday.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy, mild. Lows low to mid 50s.

Friday: Turning cloudy, stray PM showers. Highs 70s. Friday evening/night - Scattered showers/storm. Lows upper 50s to near 60.

Saturday: Some AM showers, then sun and clouds. Few scattered showers/storm by PM. Highs 70s. Lows mid to upper 50s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, warm. Mainly late evening showers and storms. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows 50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs mid to upper 60s. Lows upper 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and nice. Highs near 70. Lows low 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 70s to near 80. Lows low 50s.

Thursday: Sunny and warmer. Highs low 80s.

