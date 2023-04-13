Monticello celebrates Founder’s Day 2023

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The sound of celebration was drummed at Monticello to honor Thomas Jefferson’s birthday.

Every year on April 13, Monticello hosts “Founder’s Day” to honor Jefferson, his accomplishments, and those who carry on his legacy.

The recipient of this year’s Citizen Leadership Thomas Jefferson Medal is an award winning journalist for the Washington Post.

“Jason Rezaian, who was held in Iranian prison for 544 days gave an inspiring talk. The architectural medalist, Andrew Freear, has done great work with the Rural Studio, so they bring special emphasis every year to their their areas of expertise,” Thomas Jefferson Foundation Interim President Gardiner Hallock said.

There are also newer medals being awarded. This is the second year a “Citizen Service” medal has been awarded.

“We picked Charlottesville Tomorrow, not just because of their great services of community, but also the ties to journalism,” Hallock said.

To celebrate Jefferson’s 280th birthday, the foundation is highlighting the freedom of the press, which Jefferson championed as being foundational for our democracy.

Angilee Shah accepted the award on behalf of Charlottesville Tomorrow.

“Receiving this award today at Monticello feels like a continuing celebration of democracy and the important role that we all play in it,” Shah said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.