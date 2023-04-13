Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Monticello celebrates Founder’s Day 2023

Founder's Day at Monticello
Founder's Day at Monticello(WVIR)
By Madison McNamee
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The sound of celebration was drummed at Monticello to honor Thomas Jefferson’s birthday.

Every year on April 13, Monticello hosts “Founder’s Day” to honor Jefferson, his accomplishments, and those who carry on his legacy.

The recipient of this year’s Citizen Leadership Thomas Jefferson Medal is an award winning journalist for the Washington Post.

“Jason Rezaian, who was held in Iranian prison for 544 days gave an inspiring talk. The architectural medalist, Andrew Freear, has done great work with the Rural Studio, so they bring special emphasis every year to their their areas of expertise,” Thomas Jefferson Foundation Interim President Gardiner Hallock said.

There are also newer medals being awarded. This is the second year a “Citizen Service” medal has been awarded.

“We picked Charlottesville Tomorrow, not just because of their great services of community, but also the ties to journalism,” Hallock said.

To celebrate Jefferson’s 280th birthday, the foundation is highlighting the freedom of the press, which Jefferson championed as being foundational for our democracy.

Angilee Shah accepted the award on behalf of Charlottesville Tomorrow.

“Receiving this award today at Monticello feels like a continuing celebration of democracy and the important role that we all play in it,” Shah said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albemarle County Police Department
Update: Crozet Shelter in Place order lifted
Shooting on Grounds leaves one severely injured, March 18. The shelter in place order is lifted.
Suspect sought in deadly UVA Corner shooting
(FILE)
Developer offers up plans for former Kmart site
Albemarle County Police
WAHS assistant principal charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor
Namine's puppies
Great Dane gives birth to 21 puppies in 27 hours

Latest News

According to VDOT, the Staunton widening project will help the flow of traffic where I-64 meets...
I-81 to see numerous improvements in Staunton, $101M design-build contract sold
Pills (FILE)
UVA Health working to minimize patient impact from cancer-treating drug shortage
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin
Youngkin modifies process for people convicted of felonies to regain voting rights
Old lumber site in Albemarle Co. to be used for solar panel project
Old lumber site in Albemarle Co. to be used for solar panel project