Keeping safety tips in mind when planning a hike

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - If you are going on a hike at the Shenandoah National Park, make sure to keep some safety tips in mind when planning your trip.

“The most popular time of year for people to hike in Shenandoah is typically in the fall because they want to see all of the leaves changing color,” says Allysah Fox, Visual Information Specialist with the Shenandoah National Park.

“However, we do see an uptick in visitation in the spring and of course in the summer when the weather is most beautiful to go and hike,” she added.

Fox said that pre-planning for your trip is key.

“you can a lot of that on our website actually, there are so many resources on there in regards to safety and even choosing the hike that is best for you,” said Fox.

Fox said that the trails are categorized by location and difficulty on the website.

“We have easy, moderate, and hard that usually is based on a number of things so that can be elevation or distance,” said Fox.

Fox said that is important to be mindful of ticks.

" When you do come into Shenandoah you are coming into tick habitat, unfortunately. So wearing insect repellent is very important and doing that tick check after your hike is important,” said Fox.

Fox said to make if you build a fire to do everything to put it out.

“If you do make a fire in one of our park-built fire rings either n the picnic areas or the campgrounds. You want to sure you douse it with water a few times kind of stir it around and then have your hand over the fire and make sure that once then if it’s not too hot to the touch then it is okay to walk away. We also recommend that you don’t leave your vehicle running on top of grass if you do pull over to the side, especially if it is a dry season,” said Fox.

