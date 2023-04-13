Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

It’s going to be hot

Cooler with late day showers Friday
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure will deliver another summerlike day. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and hot temperatures. Many communities will warm to near 90. Meanwhile, we are tracking an area of low pressure along the Gulf of Mexico. Clouds will move north, and begin to increase during the day Friday. A few stray showers will be possible during the afternoon, however, the main area of showers will move in by Friday evening. Saturday will feature early showers, then clearing. A cold front will bring late showers and storm chances Sunday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & hot, High: upper 80s

Tonight: Partly cloudy & pleasant, Low: low 50s

Friday: Increasing clouds, late showers, High: mid 70s...Low: around 60

Saturday: Early showers, clearing, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 50s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & storms, High: low 80s...Low: low 50s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 70...Low: low 40s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 7os...Low: mid 40s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albemarle County Police Department
Update: Crozet Shelter in Place order lifted
Shooting on Grounds leaves one severely injured, March 18. The shelter in place order is lifted.
Suspect sought in deadly UVA Corner shooting
(FILE)
Developer offers up plans for former Kmart site
Albemarle County Police
WAHS assistant principal charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor
Namine's puppies
Great Dane gives birth to 21 puppies in 27 hours

Latest News

NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
More Sun and Very Warm Thursday. More Clouds Arrive Friday and Showers Late
Summer Sun Through Thursday
Summer Sun Through Thursday
Summer Sun Through Thursday