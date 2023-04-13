It’s going to be hot

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure will deliver another summerlike day. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and hot temperatures. Many communities will warm to near 90. Meanwhile, we are tracking an area of low pressure along the Gulf of Mexico. Clouds will move north, and begin to increase during the day Friday. A few stray showers will be possible during the afternoon, however, the main area of showers will move in by Friday evening. Saturday will feature early showers, then clearing. A cold front will bring late showers and storm chances Sunday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & hot, High: upper 80s

Tonight: Partly cloudy & pleasant, Low: low 50s

Friday: Increasing clouds, late showers, High: mid 70s...Low: around 60

Saturday: Early showers, clearing, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 50s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & storms, High: low 80s...Low: low 50s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 70...Low: low 40s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 7os...Low: mid 40s

