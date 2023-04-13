Advertise With Us
I-81 to see numerous improvements in Staunton, $101M design-build contract sold

According to VDOT, the Staunton widening project will help the flow of traffic where I-64 meets...
By NBC29
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - The Commonwealth Transportation Board (CTB) on March 29 awarded a $101 million design-build contract to Kokosing Construction Company Inc. of Westerville, Ohio, for the widening of Interstate 81 between exits 221 and 225 in Augusta County near Staunton.

The project will improve operational safety and travel reliability along I-81 northbound and southbound between mile marker 221.45 and 225.6. Specific improvements include:

  • One additional northbound lane from the Route 250 (Jefferson Highway) on-ramp at exit 222 to the Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) off-ramp at exit 225.
  • One additional southbound lane from the Route 262 on-ramp at exit 225 to approximately 1,200 feet south of the I-81 bridge over the I-81 southbound / I-64 eastbound ramp.
  • Widening and deck replacement for five bridges within the project limits.

