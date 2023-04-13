Greenbrier fourth graders learn about nutrition with CATEC culinary students

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Greenbrier Elementary fourth graders teamed up with CATEC culinary students to learn about healthy eating and to try out some new recipes.

Evelyn Hughes is a fourth grader, and CATEC students got to try out her mango strawberry smoothie as part of the “Healthy Eating Showcase.”

“My recipe is one of my favorites because I normally make it like when I’m at home, like after school, And it’s really fun to make,” Evelyn said.

For the past few weeks, the kids have been learning about what goes into a balanced meal and the different food groups.

“When you have like a meal, you’re supposed to have five certain things. Like I didn’t really knew that, because sometimes it might only have like two of those,” Evelyn said.

It wasn’t just the fourth graders who were learning something from the event.

“It gives us an opportunity to come out and showcase what our students have learned throughout the year, and it also just gives them a chance to come out and be part of the community. Do something for somebody else,” Chef Joshua Davis said.

The kids were also able to have a look behind the scenes at how the food truck operates.

“Coming out here and trying to show them that there are other options, especially for the younger kids, give them some better options to use, give them some better things to look at. I think we have a better opportunity for them to move on through their teen and adult years eating in a more healthy manner,” Chef Davis said.

For Evelyn, just seeing high schoolers make her recipe was exciting.

“It was cool, because I know their food. I’ve gone to their food truck before and I’ve eaten from it. And it was cool for mine to be in there now,” Evelyn said.

