Charlottesville woman using art to heal from traumatic brain injury

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After surviving a traumatic brain injury, one Charlottesville woman turned her accident into a way of using art to heal.

“This accident really was a wake up call for me to say, ‘Am I doing what I want to do? And how do I do that?’” Mary Kay Campbell said.

After the accident, Campbell went from maintaining executive roles to having to start from scratch.

“I did a lot of different things over the course of two years to help heal my brain and remap it and create new neuro pathways,” Campbell said.

She says that painting was her key to recovery, and over time, her artwork evolved alongside her.

“it was not only about bringing joy and happiness and bright cheerful things, but it was also about healing my brain,” Campbell said “Before, it was even darker, quite frankly, and it was in a darker time in my life. And so after the accident, I really really focused on bright, cheerful.”

The event will exhibit four pieces from her flower collection. Other artists are also displaying their art alongside Campbell’s at the Dairy Market.

