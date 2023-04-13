Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Brooks YMCA offering teenagers free memberships for the summer

This will grant teens full facility access without a parent present.
By Bria Stith
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville teenagers will have a free space to spend their free time this summer.

The Brooks YMCA is offering teens a free membership. This will grant them full facility access without a parent present.

There will be training programs and events like sports tournaments available, and once a month, the teens will have a night out.

“There was a need for things for teens to do in the area. And this concept is not new to the YMCA, but it’s new to Charlottesville,” YMCA teen, youth, and family director Ashley Wright said.

To register, you will need to bring a parent or guardian to complete a participation agreement.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albemarle County Police Department
Update: Crozet Shelter in Place order lifted
Shooting on Grounds leaves one severely injured, March 18. The shelter in place order is lifted.
Suspect sought in deadly UVA Corner shooting
(FILE)
Developer offers up plans for former Kmart site
Albemarle County Police
WAHS assistant principal charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor
Namine's puppies
Great Dane gives birth to 21 puppies in 27 hours

Latest News

Charlottesville woman using art to heal from traumatic brain injury
Charlottesville woman using art to heal from traumatic brain injury
Greenbrier fourth graders learn about nutrition with CATEC culinary students
Greenbrier fourth graders learn about nutrition with CATEC culinary students
Barracks West Apartments
Second family comes forward about conditions at Barracks West apartment complex
UVA Health receives WebMD awards