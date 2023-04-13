Brooks YMCA offering teenagers free memberships for the summer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville teenagers will have a free space to spend their free time this summer.

The Brooks YMCA is offering teens a free membership. This will grant them full facility access without a parent present.

There will be training programs and events like sports tournaments available, and once a month, the teens will have a night out.

“There was a need for things for teens to do in the area. And this concept is not new to the YMCA, but it’s new to Charlottesville,” YMCA teen, youth, and family director Ashley Wright said.

To register, you will need to bring a parent or guardian to complete a participation agreement.

