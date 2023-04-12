Warner visits Harrisonburg, touts funding for water project

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia U.S. Senator Mark Warner was in Harrisonburg on Tuesday and presented the city with a $1 million check from the federal government for a major water infrastructure project.

The money which comes from the federal infrastructure bill will be used to start the third phase of Harrisonburg’s Western Raw Water Line project. The city will be installed 4,500 feet of new pipe to replace an old water line that was built in the 1890s.

“What will happen in this project is we will take an abandoned 1898 water line that was laid by pick and shovel and transition the 1950 water line into potable water status. We’ll create a new water line that will give us the opportunity to optimize the Dry River source to the west,” said Harrisonburg Public Utilities Director Mike Collins.

When complete the water line will allow the city to draw pristine water from the Dry River as its new primary water source. Collins said the project has three major benefits: continuity, water quality, and sustainability.

“That water at Dry River is pristine there is no human activity there, there is no industrial activity there. What that means is that our water supply in Harrisonburg will have zero risk of things like contamination from a raw water source or byproducts from chlorine from the treatment plant,” said Collins.

Collins said that because the waterline will run from the Dry River completely by gravity it will save the city 2,000-3,500 kilowatts of electricity for every, million gallons of water.

Senator Warner said that the funding of the infrastructure project will be a big win for residents and businesses in the area.

“Having access to fresh, clean, drinkable water is absolutely critical. If you’re in the poultry business, the agriculture business, having access to a good clean water source is absolutely critical,” said Warner. “So this about quality of life, it’s also about trying to continue to grow the economy in the valley in a way that preserves what’s so special about the Valley.”

Warner said the natural beauty of the Valley is amazing and that projects like this will be big for continuing to improve quality of life.

“Communities all around the country would die to have this quality of life that you’ve got in Harrisonburg and the Valley. Hopefully maintaining that kind of water quality is part of that quality of life,” he said.

Harrisonburg will begin design work for the project over the next year. It said there is no set timeline for construction yet.

