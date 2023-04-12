Virginia State Police investigating fatal bicycle crash in Rockingham County

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash involving a bicyclist in Rockingham County.

VSP says the crash happened on Ottobine Road, near Martin Miller Road, around 7:44 a.m. Tuesday, April 11. A bicyclist was struck from behind by a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox.

The bicyclist, 26-year-old Kenneth W. Zimmerman of Dayton, died while being taken to the hospital. He was not wearing a helmet.

The driver of the Chevrolet, a 17-year-old Rockingham woman, wasn’t injured.

VSP says charges are pending.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.