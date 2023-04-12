Advertise With Us
UVA Health receives WebMD awards

By Anahita Jafary
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health is being recognized as Best in Class by WebMD for its health system in the Commonwealth. This was for its cancer, heart, orthopedics, neurology, and digestive health care.

The WebMD Patient Choice and Medscape Physician Choice Awards were given based on surveys.

“It’s a testimony to the incredible care that’s delivered here at UVA Health. We are a destination for a lot of patients with complex diseases,” UVA Health CEO Craig Kent said.

The UVA Cancer Center was also awarded as one of the most outstanding cancer programs in the nation.

