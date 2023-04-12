Temperatures soar into the 80s
Evening showers Friday into Saturday morning
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our stretch of outstanding weather will continue today. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 80s. Southwesterly wind is expected to warm temperatures near 90 Thursday. Meanwhile, we are tracking an area of low pressure over the Gulf of Mexico. Clouds will begin to move in Thursday night, and showers will move in by Friday evening. Showers will last into Saturday morning, however, the afternoon should be dry. Showers and storms will be possible later Sunday as well. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly sunny & breezy, high: mid 80s
Tonight: Mostly clear & pleasant, Low: low 50s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: low 50s
Friday: Mostly cloudy, late showers, High: low 80s...Low: mid 50s
Saturday: Morning showers, clearing, High: around 80...Low: upper 50s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storms, High: low 80s...Low: upper 40s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: mid 40s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: mid 40s
