Temperatures soar into the 80s

Evening showers Friday into Saturday morning
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our stretch of outstanding weather will continue today. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 80s. Southwesterly wind is expected to warm temperatures near 90 Thursday. Meanwhile, we are tracking an area of low pressure over the Gulf of Mexico. Clouds will begin to move in Thursday night, and showers will move in by Friday evening. Showers will last into Saturday morning, however, the afternoon should be dry. Showers and storms will be possible later Sunday as well. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & breezy, high: mid 80s

Tonight: Mostly clear & pleasant, Low: low 50s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: low 50s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, late showers, High: low 80s...Low: mid 50s

Saturday: Morning showers, clearing, High: around 80...Low: upper 50s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storms, High: low 80s...Low: upper 40s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: mid 40s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: mid 40s

