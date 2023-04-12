Advertise With Us
Summer Sun Through Thursday

Showers Back Friday Into Weekend
By Dominique Smith
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - High pressure will keep us dry and very warm for the next day or so. Expect summer-like temperatures with Thursday seeing highs near 90. A weak low pressure system will bring scattered showers Friday into the weekend, but don’t expect a washout. Minimal rain expected on Friday with heavier showers and thunderstorms possible on Sunday. Check back for updates.

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80′s.

Tonight: Mostly clear and mild. Lows around 50.

Thursday: Sunny and hot. Highs near 90. Lows in the low 50′s.

Friday: Tracking clouds and showers. Highs around 80. Lows around 60.

Saturday: Early showers. Highs around 80. Lows around 60.

Sunday: Tracking showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80′s.

Monday: Sunny and cooler. Highs around 70.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

