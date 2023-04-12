Summer Sun Through Thursday
Showers Back Friday Into Weekend
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - High pressure will keep us dry and very warm for the next day or so. Expect summer-like temperatures with Thursday seeing highs near 90. A weak low pressure system will bring scattered showers Friday into the weekend, but don’t expect a washout. Minimal rain expected on Friday with heavier showers and thunderstorms possible on Sunday. Check back for updates.
Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80′s.
Tonight: Mostly clear and mild. Lows around 50.
Thursday: Sunny and hot. Highs near 90. Lows in the low 50′s.
Friday: Tracking clouds and showers. Highs around 80. Lows around 60.
Saturday: Early showers. Highs around 80. Lows around 60.
Sunday: Tracking showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80′s.
Monday: Sunny and cooler. Highs around 70.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.