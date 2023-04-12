More Sun and Very Warm Thursday. More Clouds Arrive Friday and Showers Late

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More sunshine and the warmest temperatures of the week, peak out Thursday with many in the upper 80s. More clouds start to arrive Friday, with evening and night showers taking us into the start of Saturday. A cold front will approach and move across the region on Sunday, triggering scattered showers and some storms. A few could turn strong. The weekend is not a washout, there will be dry times. Temperatures will turn cooler, but more seasonable for April by Monday.

Tonight: Clear and mild. Lows upper 40s to low 50s.

Thursday: More sunshine, very warm. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows mid 50s.

Friday: Sun and clouds, showers by evening. Highs upper 70s to low 80s.. Lows around 60.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, some showers. Highs around 80. Lows upper 50s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, scattered showers, storms. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows around 50.

Monday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs mid to upper 60s. Lows upper 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and nice. Highs low 70s Lows upper 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 70s.

