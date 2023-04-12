McDermid announces run for seat on Albemarle County School Board

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A new candidate is entering the race for a seat on Albemarle County’s School Board.

Joann McDermid announced Wednesday, April 12, that she will be running for the White Hall District.

McDermid says she has studied data for years and noticed school issues are not being resolved. She says new perspectives will help the school system move forward.

“When our children succeed, we all do better. When they’re suffering, it affects us all,” the candidate said. “I would really encourage everyone to consider their school board election this year.”

School Board elections will be held November 7.

