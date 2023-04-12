Large fire in Stanley confirmed and contained

STANLEY, Va. (WHSV) - According to Stanley Fire Chief Terry Pettit, as of Tuesday afternoon, Virginia Department of Forestry crews remain on the scene after fire crews were dismissed around 6:30 a.m.

Nearly 40 firefighters from Stanley, Luray, and Shenandoah, as well as the Virginia Department of Forestry, have responded to the scene and continue to fight the blaze. As of 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, the mountain fire was contained and under control, according to Pettit, and has so far burned around 50 acres.

“That is still burning but the fire is under control. It is contained, forestry officials are on the scene and will be on the scene for the next several days to make sure that the fire doesn’t jump any of our lines or anything like that but the fire is contained and seems to be under control at this time,” said Pettit.

Pettit said that crews were first called to the area around 6:24 p.m. on Monday night. When they arrived on the scene they found a storage building on fire. Pettit said that the fire was spread into the woods by the wind, crews attempted to extinguish the growing blaze immediately but due to the steep terrain, the fire got ahead of them.

With the scene now under control and the Department of Forestry handling the situation Pettit said that steps will be taken to keep it contained with the dry conditions ahead this week.

“All the lines that we have around the fire, containment lines, they will widen them out and cut any brush or any small trees and stuff that’s in the way of the path and put them into the fire area to make sure if the wind gets up it does not jump the line and that the line will be wide enough,” he said.

No injuries have been reported and crews were able to protect nearby structures. Pettit said that the cause of the fire is unknown as of Tuesday but that it did originate in the area of an electrical generator.

