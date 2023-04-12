Advertise With Us
Jake Gelof is UVA’s home run king

Jake Gelof
Jake Gelof(WVIR)
By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - History was made Tuesday night at Davenport Field: UVA junior third baseman Jake Gelof became Virginia’s all-time home run leader.

Almost everyone knew Gelof was going to break the record, it was just a matter of when. That ended up being the Cavaliers’ 18-0 win over Richmond Tuesday, April 11.

Gelof hit the historic home run during the 5th inning on a 0-2 pitch. His 38th career home run at UVA, passing the record set by E.J. Anderson.

“It feels really cool,” Gelof said. “Good two-strike approach wins out. I think it was a fast ball in? Was definitely very happy when that ball landed.”

Gelof hit four home runs during his first year, 21 last year, and already has a team-best 13 this season.

Coach O’Connor says he never talked to Gelof about chasing the record.

“Our goal, we talk about it all the time, is get to Omaha. That’s what we have our minds on, that’s what I have my mind on. At the end of the day, if that’s helping us get to Omaha, that’s what I’m trying to do,” Gelof said.

