Jake Gelof breaks UVA’s all-time home run record, ‘Hoos crush Richmond 18-0

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Jake Gelof became Virginia’s all-time home run leader Tuesday when he hit a solo home run in the fifth inning in Virginia’s 18-0 win over Richmond. It was Gelof’s 13th home run of the season and 38th of his career setting the UVa all-time record.

“It was just like pure excitement, once I saw it land,” says Gelof. " Really exciting and happy for it to happen today”.

“When you break the all-time career record is less than three seasons and really didn’t play much in the first half of the season his first year really shows his consistency says UVa coach Brian O’Connor. " Just speaks to how talented he is and how prepared he is every day to help his team be successful”.

Virginia’s Harrison Didawick and Ethan Anderson both hit grand slam home runs in the blow out win. Virginia improves to 21-0 this season at home and has the nation’s longest home winning streak.

Virginia plays host to Mount St. Mary’s on Wednesday.

HOW IT HAPPENED

• Virginia controlled the game from the start, plating two runs in the bottom of the first. Anderson drove in the first run of the game with a two-out single that scored Griff O’Ferrall. Gelof scored on a wild pitch to make it 2-0 after two.

• Virginia scored seven of its eight runs in the fifth inning with two outs and sent 13 batters to the plate. Didawick broke the game open with a towering blast over the right field wall, UVA’s first grand slam of the season.

• Up 11-0 going into the sixth, UVA tacked on seven more runs, capped by the first career grand slam of Ethan Anderson’s career to put the Cavaliers up 18-0. Anderson went 4-for-5 with two runs scored and a career-high, five RBI.

• Starting pitcher Connelly Early improved to 7-1 on the season after pitching six shutout innings. He allowed two hits, issued two walks and struck out four batters in his third quality start of the season. Early has started two of UVA’s ACC-best, five shutouts this season.

ADDITIONAL NOTES

• Virginia extended its win streak against non-conference opponents to 22 games.

• The Cavaliers have won all 21 games at Disharoon Park this season and 22-straight dating back to last season, adding to their program record.

• Kyle Teel went 2-for-4 with an RBI, upping his batting average to an ACC-high, .474. He has reached base safely in all 33 games this season.

• Virginia has score five or more runs in a single inning 15 times this season, including the seven and eight-run outbursts on Tuesday.

• Virginia has won 19 of the last 20 meetings against Richmond and are 18-1 against the Spiders under head coach Brian O’Connor.

• It marked the second straight season UVA has hit two grand slams in the same game since 2000. The Cavaliers hit two in a game at George Mason on April 22, 2002, at ECU on Feb. 15, 2013, against Boston College on March 19, 2022 and today against Richmond.

• Virginia was hit by six pitches in the contest, matching a season high (Longwood – 2/21).

