Election officials offer advice during Senior Statesmen of Virginia event

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Senior Statesmen of Virginia is making sure everyone in Charlottesville and Albemarle County know where and how they are voting.

Representatives from the city and county Electoral Board spoke to a crowd Wednesday, April 12, saying redistricting may mean you’re in a new district you haven’t voted in before. They said to check your registration card that you should get through the mail for which candidates you can vote for in local elections.

“Since we don’t have registration by party in Virginia, anyone who’s a registered voter in the City of Charlottesville or in Albemarle County can vote regardless of which party they normally are affiliated with,” Charlottesville Electoral Board Secretary Jim Nix said.

The primary is June 20.

