Charlottesville using new software to process land use applications

Charlottesville seal (FILE)
Charlottesville seal (FILE)
By Bria Stith
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville will be using a new software to track land use applications processed by its Department of Neighborhood Development Services (NDS). The city says this software will bring NDS into modern times.

Councilor Michael Payne says the goal is to make the application process easier for community members. He says this will also help staff members cut down on the time it takes to approve building permits.

“For homeowners, non-profits, anybody renovating their house, they don’t have to wait months and months to get a standard permit approval or review that’s going to set back a nonprofit building affordable housing for months,” Payne said.

Payne says the city recently changed its permitting fee structure to match the new software, and that the software will be ready to use in a few months.

