Charlottesville Opera searching for summer hosts to house artists, directors, designers

Charlottesville Opera's rendition of La Bohème
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you are looking to fill an extra room in your house, the Charlottesville Opera has an opportunity for you.

The opera is searching for summer housing hosts for its artists, directors and designers. Hosts help the opera save thousands of dollars and open the doors to more talent.

This year, the opera will be presenting “Guys and Dolls” in June and “Tosca” in July.

“It’s not just that they house the artists and they get that relationship with those artists, but they also get free tickets to our season events, and they get special events where they get to come and interact with all of the artists,” Charlottesville Opera General Director Leanne Clement said. “It’s a really impactful opportunity to get to know artists better and to be a real part of the Charlottesville opera.”

More information on the requirements for hosting and how to sign up can be found on the Charlottesville Opera website.

