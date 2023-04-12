Charlottesville family frustrated with apartment complex after response to unhealthy conditions

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - One woman in Barracks West, Section 8 housing is facing issues with her apartment and says that communication with the complex has been frustrating.

Mold, mice, water damage, poor ventilation, and a foul smell are the conditions impacting the apartment, and if these issues are not fixed in a timely manner, federal rent money is on the line.

Shenna White is a mother of two, and she says she’s just trying to raise her kids as best she can. Her children are facing health issues, and the apartment failed an inspection last week.

“My anxiety has shot through the roof,” White said. “There is mildew and mold here. My children have asthma, and I know what it’s doing to them.”

White says she originally noticed the mold on March 3.

“First I took pictures. I emailed the pictures to the office and then I cleaned out the window sill and cleaned the ceiling and [the mold] never came back in the window, but it began to grow more and more in the bathroom.”

White says she has been keeping records of every time she has reached out to the apartment managers.

She says no one came to check her apartment until weeks after she first brought her concerns to light on March 20, and White says that when they did come to look, they claimed that they did not see the problem.

“I was either calling or going to the office, letting them know hey, I still have the mold now I’m smelling a very strong mildew odor,” White said. “Both of my children have chronic asthma we need to get this taken care of right away.”

White says she tries to mask the scent with spray and cleans as much as she can, but the odor is getting worse. White says she reached out to the office multiple times to no avail.

“It wasn’t until April 5 someone came again,” White said. “The same gentleman [came] and he said he looked in the same area. He said, ‘I can’t find anything. There’s no leaks. I don’t even smell anything.’ I immediately contacted housing.”

The housing office she contacted was the Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority. It sent out an inspector the very next day, on April 6.

The housing authority’s report shows that the unit failed inspection. The report noted both health and safety concerns.

It contained a list of things that needed to be fixed: water leaking into the walls, a ceiling in a closet that is collapsing, water leaking from the hot water line, an unsealed H-VAC unit, and excessively dirty air ducts.

“My son immediately began to struggle with his breathing throughout the night. I couldn’t get it to cease, so I took him to the emergency room. It was asthma exacerbations,” White said.

The Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority’s April 7 report says that Barracks West must fix the problems and schedule a re-inspection, or the housing assistance payment will be abated, effective immediately.

“I know that there’s something going on here, and they’re breathing it in, and I know it’s taking a toll on their health and there’s nothing I could do about it,” White said.

NBC29 reached out to Barracks West multiple times and received no response.

As of April 12, White says she has not heard anything yet on the repairs.

NBC29 will continue to try and get a response from the apartment complex.

