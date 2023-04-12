Advertise With Us
Albemarle High Jazz Ensemble performing to benefit Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry

If you’re looking to listen to some good tunes and support a good cause this weekend, you’re in luck.
By Madison McNamee
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Albemarle High School’s award winning jazz ensemble is holding its annual benefit concert at the Jefferson Theater.

Each year, the band chooses a different nonprofit to help, and this year, all of the ticket proceeds will go to Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry. The students in the group picked Loaves & Fishes because

The band hopes to raise at least $5,000.

“I think it’s really great for the kids to get an experience where they can kind of learn how to use their musical abilities to make a difference in the community that they live in. It’s a great chance for them to kind of get to know some of the different businesses or nonprofits in the area,” band director Andrew LaPrade said.

The concert will be held on Sunday, April 6 at 7 p.m. Tickets are available through the Jefferson Theater website.

