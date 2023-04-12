Advertise With Us
Albemarle elementary school students collecting socks for The Haven

The Haven (FILE)
The Haven (FILE)(wvir)
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Students at Mountain View Elementary School are helping out The Haven in Charlottesville by collecting socks to donate.

“Our goal is at least 300,” Social Emotional Coach Providence Smith said.

“I’m just really glad I get to help people because sometimes they don’t get the same opportunities that everyone gets,” student Carter Rooney said.

“It feels good to me helping people in need, because some people wish that they had what we have,” student Allyssa Washington said Wednesday, April 12.

A clean pair of socks is something that is easy to take for granted

“Basics that we might wear every single day, and we don’t realize how important they are to our physical health and well being, Ocean Aiello with The Haven said.

Smith says the sock drive is helping to connect students to the community.

“They’re excited about the opportunity to even learn even more how they can really impact the community,” she said.

The sock drive runs through May 19.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

