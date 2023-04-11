Advertise With Us
You gotta love it !

Temperatures soar into the 80s
nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see mostly sunny skies and pleasant temperatures for the rest of the day. As high pressure drifts east ever warmer conditions can be expected Wednesday into Thursday. Two systems we are watching that will bring potential rain to the region Friday and Sunday. The first is developing along the Gulf coast. Clouds will thicken later Friday as it tracks north. The second is a cold front to our west. Additional showers will be possible later Sunday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny, & pleasant, High: mid 70s

Tonight: Mostly clear, not as cold, Low: upper 40s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, breezy, High: mid 80s...Low: low 50s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, late showers, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 50s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, High: around 80...Low: upper 50s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: upper 70s...Low: upper 40s

Monday: Partly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: upper 40s

