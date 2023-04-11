WillowTree’s app for Meals On Wheels earns Webby nomination

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A partnership between Meals On Wheels of Charlottesville/Albemarle and WillowTree is being recognized for its public service.

The software company’s app is up for a Webby for helping Meals On Wheels better serve its clients.

“It’s for public advocacy and public service, and it is one of the largest awards on the internet. There 14,000 apps submitted for the award, and we were nominated,” Program Management VP Andrew Miller said Tuesday, April 11.

“Every day we’re able to now see if people don’t answer the door, if they’re not feeling well, or if something’s wrong with their house, if something’s unsafe. We’re able to get that information and help our clients, serve our clients better,” MOW Executive Director Robin Goldstein said.

In some cases, it could save a life.

“We have a report that we look at pretty much every 15 minutes for about an hour after the meals are delivered, and we were able to tell immediately that someone needed assistance. So we were able to call the ambulance and get help immediately for that client, and they basically were taken to the hospital and we were able to help them help that day,” Goldstein said.

The goal with the Webby nomination is to get the app more recognition, and maybe take it to a national level.

“Eventually, we would like to be able to offer it to Meals on Wheels across America free of charge to be able to download and use for their volunteers,” Goldstein said.

“It’s very exciting for the people who worked on the app and for people who have used the app to be recognized as being a very accessible, very good to use, and very powerful app,” Miller said.

